Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Thought Machine

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Kids money management app Nestlums launches

Kids money management app Nestlums launches

The creative arm of core banking vendor Thought Machine has joined forces with game developer Glitchers to build an app that teaches kids money management skills.

The app, called Nestlums, promises to provide money training for young children through a character-driven, gamified experience - without connecting to a bank account or touching any real money.

In the app, ‘Nestlum’ characters encourage kids to earn virtual currencies through the successful completion of real life tasks, set by parents. Upon completion, children can then go on to manage, save and spend their earnings.

There are two virtual currencies: ‘Gems’, which let kids unlock and play games within the app, and ‘Coins’ which represent a tally of real world money that can be honoured by parents as actual pocket money outside of the app.

Wayne Travis, creative director, Cauldron, says: “We know that getting to grips with money can be hard for kids, especially as it becomes increasingly less visible in the modern world. My seven year old daughter barely has a clue what’s going on when I tap my card in a shop! 

“With the growing prevalence of virtual currencies and the rise of the dreaded in-app purchase, we wanted to reinforce the idea of earning money honestly, appreciating the value of money even if you can’t see it or touch it, and not blowing it recklessly.”

Read Finextra's new deep dive into the world of financial apps for kids

Related Companies

Thought Machine

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Deploying ML and NLP to Reduce False Positives in Sanctions Screening

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Real Time Payments: Innovation in an accelerating instant world, [On-Demand Webi[On-Demand Webinar] Real Time Payments: Innovation in an accelerating instant world

Trending Stories

Related News
Poland's Pekao launches kids' app
/retail

Poland's Pekao launches kids' app

Revolut launches app for kids
/retail

Revolut launches app for kids

Kids money app Jassby raises $5m

05 Mar

JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo invest in kids debit card Greenlight

16 Sep 2019

Danish piggy bank app Ernit integrates with Spar Nord

22 Feb 2018

Greenlight raises $16m for kids' debit card

21 Feb 2018

CommBank launches Youthapp to teach kids the value of money

19 Jun 2017

Trending

  1. CBA to ban customers that use transaction descriptions to send abusive messages

  2. US regulator signals change to digital banking rules

  3. Welcome to the Open Banking App Store

  4. DBS customers can now see what they may look like when they reach retirement age

  5. The second wave of fintech disruption: three trends shaping the future of payments

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA