Deutsche Bank invests in Partior

Partior, the bank-backed fintech behind a ledger-based interbank system for real-time clearing and settlement, has secured a $20 million investment from Deutsche Bank, bringing its toal Series B funding round to $80 million

This marks the close of the second round in Partior’s Series B funding and comes on the heels of the first close led by Peak XV Partners in July 2024 with participation from JPMorgan, Jump Trading Group, Standard Chartered, Temasek and Valor Capital Group.



Partior, has its roots in project Ubin, a blockchain-based prototype for multi-currency payments developed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in partnership with JPMorgan and Temasek.



The unified ledger enables global banks and payment service providers to join its network and access real-time, cross-border, multi-currency clearing and settlement. Its 24x7 blockchain network can interoperate with real-time local currency payment and RTGS systems globally.



The platform is used by JPMorgan, Standard Chartered and fellow founding investor DBS to facilitate payments for their customers. Companies including Siemens and iFAST Financial have used Partior’s platform through Standard Chartered for better access and control of their working capital, 24x7 availability, and faster payment flows.



Over $1 billion in value worth of transactions has already been processed over the network.



Deutsche Bank’s intention is to join as a euro and US dollar settlement bank, complementing its recent recent launch of dbX, a next-generation correspondent banking network.



Patricia Sullivan, Deutsche Bank's global head of institutional cash management, says: “The payments business is currently undergoing an extensive period of disruption, primarily due to the rapid advancement of technology and drive for greater financial inclusion and transparency. Deutsche Bank, as the largest EUR clearer, is excited to be a leader in this revolution and harness cutting-edge technology to enhance the speed, transparency, and security of payments expected by clients and peers alike”



With Deutsche Bank’s investment, Singapore-based Partior says it will further bolster its global reach and scale its cross-border capability, as well as develop innovative functions like intraday FX swaps and just-in-time multi-bank payments.