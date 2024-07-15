Bank-backed DLT-based payments network Partior raises $60m

Partior, the bank-backed fintech behind a global unified ledger-based interbank rails for real-time clearing and settlement, has raised $60 million in Series B funding.

The first close of the round was led by Peak XV Partners and supported by Valor Capital Group and Jump Trading Group, with backing from founding shareholders JP Morgan, Standard Chartered and Temasek.



Partior, has its roots in project Ubin, a blockchain-based prototype for multi-currency payments developed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in partnership with JPMorgan and Temasek.



The unified ledger enables global banks and payment service providers to join its network and access real-time, cross-border, multi-currency clearing and settlement. Its 24x7 blockchain network can interoperate with real-time local currency payment and RTGS systems globally.



The platform is used by JP Morgan, Standard Chartered and fellow founding investor DBS to facilitated payments for their customers. Companies including Siemens and iFAST Financial have used Partior’s platform through Standard Chartered for better access and control of their working capital, 24x7 availability, and faster, more seamless payment flows.



The new funding will be used to add capabilities like intraday FX swaps, cross-currency repos, programmable enterprise liquidity management, and just-in-time multi-bank payments. It will also be used for the integration of additional currencies, including AED, AUD, BRL, CAD, CNH, GBP, JPY, MYR, QAR, and SAR.



“Partior is breaking down silos and rewriting the rules for cross-border clearing and settlement. We see a very bright future for blockchain-based frictionless, cross-border transactions. Having some of the world’s best banks and investors back our vision validates this even further,” says Humphrey Valenbreder, CEO, Partior.