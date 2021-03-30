Wall Street elite join $90 million round in Capitolis

Capital markets software house Capitolis has closed a $90 million Series C funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz's a16z venture fund.

Founded by Gil Mandelzis, ex-Traiana, and Icap, Tom Glocer, ex-CEO of Thomson Reuters, and Igor Teleshevksy, formerly Traiana, Capitolis is designing multiple new products and services to address capital markets constraints on under-utilised capital, initially in equities and foreign exchange.



The lastest funding round included participation from existing investors Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, S Capital, Spark Capital, SVB Capital, Citi, JPMorgan and State Street. It brings Capitolis’ total funding to date to $170 million.



Since the introduction of its proprietary platform three years ago, Capitolis now has over 75 financial institutions live on its system, that have recorded transaction volumes of $1.5 trillion notional.



“Just as Airbnb has brought more capacity to the lodging industry, Capitolis is bringing meaningful additional balance sheet, capital and financing capacity to the market that is structurally and meaningfully constrained to create healthier, more vibrant and growing financial markets,” says CEO Mandelzis. “The market’s acceptance and adoption of our friendly disruptive solutions have exceeded our brightest hopes, and we are thrilled to have this significant investment and support from the world’s top technology investors and leading financial institutions to grow and expand much faster.”



He says the firms intends to use the new funds to bolster customer support and sales and grow its team from 90 employees to over 150 by year’s end.

