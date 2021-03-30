Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Capitolis

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Wall Street elite join $90 million round in Capitolis

Wall Street elite join $90 million round in Capitolis

Capital markets software house Capitolis has closed a $90 million Series C funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz's a16z venture fund.

Founded by Gil Mandelzis, ex-Traiana, and Icap, Tom Glocer, ex-CEO of Thomson Reuters, and Igor Teleshevksy, formerly Traiana, Capitolis is designing multiple new products and services to address capital markets constraints on under-utilised capital, initially in equities and foreign exchange.

The lastest funding round included participation from existing investors Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, S Capital, Spark Capital, SVB Capital, Citi, JPMorgan and State Street. It brings Capitolis’ total funding to date to $170 million.

Since the introduction of its proprietary platform three years ago, Capitolis now has over 75 financial institutions live on its system, that have recorded transaction volumes of $1.5 trillion notional.

“Just as Airbnb has brought more capacity to the lodging industry, Capitolis is bringing meaningful additional balance sheet, capital and financing capacity to the market that is structurally and meaningfully constrained to create healthier, more vibrant and growing financial markets,” says CEO Mandelzis. “The market’s acceptance and adoption of our friendly disruptive solutions have exceeded our brightest hopes, and we are thrilled to have this significant investment and support from the world’s top technology investors and leading financial institutions to grow and expand much faster.”

He says the firms intends to use the new funds to bolster customer support and sales and grow its team from 90 employees to over 150 by year’s end.

Related Companies

Capitolis

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: SustainableFinance.Live - Speakers announced - 11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Spotlight on UX: Why Issuers are prioritising Digital Experience[Webinar] Spotlight on UX: Why Issuers are prioritising Digital Experience

Trending

Related News
Citi, JPMorgan and State Street invest in Capitolis
/markets

Citi, JPMorgan and State Street invest in Capitolis

Capitolis raises $40 million

Capitolis raises $40 million

Capital markets startup Capitolis secures $29 million in funding

06 Mar 2018

Trending

  1. HSBC launches mobile business bank for UK SMEs

  2. Visa conducts first settlement transaction in USD Coin

  3. Wirex pauses customer onboarding to address AML compliance

  4. Fiat offers free cryptocoins to drivers who go green

  5. Broadridge to acquire Itiviti for $2.5 billion cash

Research
See all papers »
Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?