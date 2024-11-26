/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

MPs launch excoriating attack on the FCA

An All Party Parliamentary Group (APGG) of UK MPs have branded the FCA as 'incompetent at best, dishonest at worst', in a hard-hitting report that calls for wholesale reforms at the financial watchdog.

  2 Be the first to comment

MPs launch excoriating attack on the FCA

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The APPG on Investment Fraud and Fairer Finance is presenting its report to Parliament after collecting evidence from 175 respondents, including whistleblowers, victims of scams and current and former employees of the regulator.

The Call for Evidence came about because of widespread criticism of the regulator from a range of independent sources, including external reports on the poor handling of the London Capital & Finance, Connaught, Interest Rate Hedging Product and British Steel Pension Scheme scandals.

Bob Blackman CBE MP, co-chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), comments: "The FCA responded to the excoriating criticism it received about its poor performance by launching a Transformation Programme. Unfortunately, the testimony received by the APPG in response to its Call for Evidence indicates that this programme has been a failure."

Some of the most damaging testimony comes from current and former employees who said the regulator had a “defective culture” in which “errors and inaction" were "too common”.

A former FCA employee told the parliamentary group they had experienced "the worst staff culture I have ever experienced in nearly 40 years".

Others complained of a bullying culture, in which those raising challenging questions were discriminated against and sidelined.

APPG member the Lord Sikka comments: “The APPG’s report on the Financial Conduct Authority pulls no punches; and rightly so. It’s a justifiably hard-hitting critique of the regulator; a regulator that I have been convinced for quite some time to not be fit for purpose. The FCA is complacent, conflicted and captured; and without a major overhaul it will never deliver on the responsibilities Parliament has given it to protect consumers."

Among other reforms, the APPG has called for the establishmkent of a supervisory council to review the FCA's effectiveness, along with a change in funding and an overhaul of the way the FCA's leadership team is appointed.

In reposonse, the FCA states: "We strongly reject the characterisation of the organisation. We have learned from historic issues and transformed as an organisation so we can deliver for consumers, the market and the wider economy.”

Sponsored [New Report] Managing Fraud Risks with Synthetic Data: A Practical Approach for Businesses Services Industry
 

Share

1
2
 
 
 

Related Company

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Channels

/regulation & compliance /retail banking /wholesale banking /markets

Comments: (0)

Related news

/retail

Despite evidence to the contrary, FCA insists new access to cash rule having 'positive impact'

/regulation

FCA rules and slow approval times dent the UK's aspirations to become a global crypto hub

/people

FCA chair accused of revealing identity of internal whistleblower - FT

/regulation

FCA hampered by crypto skills shortage

/regulation

FCA seeks to head off industrial action with new pay offer

/regulation

FCA staff vote in favour of industrial action

[Impact Study] 2024 Fraud Trends in Banking, Insurance, and BeyondFinextra Promoted[Impact Study] 2024 Fraud Trends in Banking, Insurance, and Beyond

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept