Three quarters of UK consumers still carry cash for emergencies says NatWest

While the decline in cash use contnues, new research from NatWest demonstrates its enduring versatility, with three quarters of UK consumers still carrying paper money and coins in case of emergencies.

The research, surveying over 2,000 adults across the UK, highlighted the impact of digital alternatives, indicating that the vast majority of cash users are able and willing to use card or contactless payment methods in certain situations.



Although only eight percent of adults reported that they still use cash and coins “all of the time”, reliance on cash is increasing in certain contexts, and it remains important for many in specific types of spending and budgeting scenarios.



Fully 54% of vulnerable individuals now consider cash to be "essential", up from 47% two years ago. Indeed, 76% of Brits who favour digital payments still carry cash for emergencies, with 48% doing so often or always.



As payment methods continue to evolve, many are also turning to new ways to access cash, with growth in the use of non-branch channels like banking hubs and Post Offices - though ATMs remain the most popular cash access service.



Despite the ongoing use of cash, contactless methods and digital alternatives have continued to grow in popularity, even amongst frequent cash users. 36% of low-income cash users said that better protection against fraud would make them more likely to switch from cash to other payment methods, while 38% of respondents said they would be likely to use a product that gave them change from cash transactions on a mobile app or card, rather than in coins, for easier spending and saving.



The release of the research coincides with news that NatWest has struck a deal with NCR Atleos to upgrade its 5500-strong owned and partner network of ATMs and multi-function devices. The revamp will see All NatWest owned ATMs and multi-function devices replaced with NCR Atleos technology offering a customer interface presented on 19 inch touchscreen displays.



Mark Brant, chief payments officer at NatWest says: “Cash remains important for many of our customers, and there's an important job for us to support those who continue to use cash, as payments and services become increasingly digital. That's why NatWest is continuing to innovate for cash users - deploying new hardware and software, testing new propositions, and pushing the industry to harness our collective creativity, all to ensure these customers' needs are met now and in the future.”