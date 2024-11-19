NatWest overhauls ATM network with NCR Atleos

NatWest Group has struck a deal with NCR Atleos to upgrade its 5500-strong owned and partner network of ATMs and multi-function devices.
The agreement covers a revamp of the NatWest Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, and Ulster Bank operations.
All NatWest owned ATMs and multi-function devices will be replaced with NCR Atleos technology offering a customer interface presented on 19 inch touchscreen displays.
Richard Talbot, head, cash and self service, NatWest, says: "NCR Atleos’ flexible, scalable self-service platforms and proven expertise are helping us build the framework that will enable future agility, innovation and growth in the self-service channel."