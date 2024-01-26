Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

TietoEVRY Sveriges Riksbank

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Swedish central bank files police report after IT firm hit by ransomware attack

Swedish central bank files police report after IT firm hit by ransomware attack

Sweden's Riksbank has filed a police report after a ransomware attack on software firm Tietoevry knocked out some of the central bank's IT systems.

Riksbank's human resources and payroll systems have been inaccessible since an attack on Tietoevry's data centre in Sweden nearly a week ago, according to Bloomberg.

The attack, which has affected a host of Tietoevry clients, was carried out by the Akira ransomware gang.

In an update on Thursday, Tietoevry said: "Overall the customer-specific situations vary greatly, for example in terms of the solutions in question, customer-specific workloads and the volume and complexity of related data restoration.

"A restricted number of customer situations will require additional restoration actions that are being planned in close dialogue with those customers."

Ransomware attacks have been on the rise in recent months, with securities lending trading platform EquiLend warning clients this week that services could be down for several days after it was hit.

Related Companies

TietoEVRY Sveriges Riksbank

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

TietoEVRY

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Event Report] Cloud innovation paves path to the future[New Event Report] Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Trending

Trending

  1. Apple offers to open up NFC payments access to settle EU antitrust probe

  2. Wise accuses high street banks of hidden exchange rate fees

  3. EquiLend services knocked out by cyber-attack

  4. Revolut unveils Mobile Wallets for cross-border payments

  5. How Prioritising Financial Wellbeing Bolsters Employee Engagement

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up