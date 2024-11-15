Editorial

SocGen brings stablecoin to XRP Ledger

SG-Forge, the digital asset division of French bank Societe Generale is deploying its Euro-based stablecoin on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

Launched last year, SG-Forge's Mica-compliant euro-denominated stablecoin EURCV is already deployed on Ethereum and Solana.

Next year, it will also be issued on XRPL using Ripple Custody solutions, benefiting, says the bank, from the ledger's scalability, speed, and low cost.

Over the past decade, the XRPL has been the home of over 1750 unique applications and exchanges, processing over 2.8 billion secured transactions and supporting over 5 million active wallets.

"Our decision to launch this stablecoin on this blockchain was driven by our desire to offer next-generation, compliant digital assets that promote transparency, security, and scalability." says Guillaume Chatain, chief revenue officer, SG-Forge.

Markus Infanger, SVP, RippleX, adds: "Bringing trusted, banking-grade stablecoins like EURCV onto the XRPL is critical to enabling institutional use cases, like payments, which is a core focus for Ripple."

