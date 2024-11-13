Canada's Neo raises C$360m in equity and debt

Canadian fintech Neo Financial has raised C$110 million in equity and another C$250 million in debt to fuel its efforts to take on the country's big five high street banks.

0

The round was led by an unnamed Chinese investor, according to documents first reported by The Logic.



Series D shares have been issued at a fraction of their value during a 2022 Series C round. The company has not disclosed its current valuation but confirmed to BetaKit that it is below the 2022 C$1 billion-plus tag.



Shopify co-founder Tobi Lütke, Slack co-founder Stewart Butterfield, Valar Ventures, Golden Ventures, Afore Capital, and Thomvest Ventures, joined the round.



Andrew Chau, CEO, Neo, says: "Despite being in the lowest period of venture funding that fintech has seen in the last 5 years, we’ve been able to raise one of the largest fintech funding rounds globally this year."



Founded in 2019 by the co-founders of food courier company SkipTheDishes, two years ago Neo offered a single product. Today it has eight, including bank accounts, credit cards, mortgages, savings accounts, investments and AI-powered budgeting tools.



The firm also offers embedded services, working with the likes of Tim Hortons, Cathay Pacific, and Hudson’s Bay.



"Investing in Neo Financial was about supporting a team that deeply understands Canadians and is relentless in improving their financial experience,” says Butterfield. “They’re building a solution that’s more human-centred than anything we’ve seen in fintech."