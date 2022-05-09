Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Canada&#39;s Neo Financial becomes a unicorn

Canada's Neo Financial becomes a unicorn

Canadian fintech Neo Financial has hit unicorn status off the back of a C$185 million Series C funding round led by Valar Ventures.

Tribe Capital and Maple VC joined the round for Neo, the Calgary-based outfit founded in 2019 by the co-founders of food courier company SkipTheDishes.

Neo has signed up more than one million users since launching with the ambition of shaking up a Canadian market dominated by the big five banks with its app-based services.

The firm offers a high-interest savings account, provided by Concentra Bank, and a rewards-based credit card with over 7000 business partners. In the past year it has added a host of other features, including an investing product, while a mortgage offering is in the pipeline.

Says Neo: "We started Neo with the belief that Canadians deserve a better financial experience, and our team of over 650 people have been working tirelessly to reinvent the ways Canadians spend, save, and grow their money - all together, in one place."

