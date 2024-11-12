Financial markets analytics firm big xyt secures €10 million equity raise

Financial markets AI-analytics firm big xyt has secured a €10 million funding round to drive global expansion.

Big xyt has created a global ecosystem for tick data analytics covering more than 120 trading venues across equities, ETFs, FX, and listed derivatives available in T+1 and real-time. Clients include major global investment banks, asset managers, leading exchanges and trading venues, ETF issuers, and regulatory bodies.



The funding boost, led by Finch Capital, marks the company's first round of external investment after 10 years of profitable bootstrapped growth.



Commenting on the investment round, Robin Mess, CEO of big xyt, says: “Finch Capital’s support accelerates our product development and team growth and enables us to take our proven expertise to the next level to meet the rising demand for advanced analytics. These include the need for automation and data-driven decisions in order to navigate regulatory pressures and stay competitive in increasingly complex financial markets.”