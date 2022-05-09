Johannesburg Stock Exchange first to market with trading analytics platform

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has partnered with big xyt to be the first to market with online trading analytics platform for listed shares and ETFs, for daily use by traders, sales traders and senior business management.

The program, JSE Explorer, will be delivered directly to trading participants of the exchange’s cash equity and ETF markets under a white labelling arrangement.

JSE Explorer uses peer group rankings to allow trading firms to examine their market share and analyse how they interact with the order book. Additionally, the tool will allow client-facing staff to discover granular information about their trading flows.

Mark Randall, director of information services at the JSE comments: “Our clients are increasingly aware of the importance of data analytics and are hungry for solutions that can deliver trusted and actionable support to their own bottom line. This is an opportune time to introduce this service to our clients, as we believe it will help our member firms to promote their competitive advantages and unique selling propositions.”