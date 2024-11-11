NatWest reveals the fastest-growing scams of 2024

The fastest growing scams of 2024 have been uncovered in a new study by NatWest which reveals 42% of British adults have been targeted by a scam in the last 12 months.

According to the NatWest data, fake parcel delivery texts, social media marketplace scams and AI-powered voice cloning fraud are among some of the modern cons that have seen the biggest rise this year.



Fake parcel delivery texts involve scammers sending bogus delivery notifications for parcels, prompting the recipient to click on a link to reschedule delivery or pay a fee. The link often leads to a phishing site designed to steal personal information or install malware on the victim's device.



Stuart Skinner, fraud expert from NatWest, says: "Fake parcel delivery texts are the fastest-growing scam this year. Think about it: would a real delivery company ask you to follow a link and make a payment? Be wary of urgent messages or those asking for payments or to download an app - this will often contain spyware. Or it might be the first step for the criminals to contact you later to continue the con in a different way."



Social media marketplace scams continue to be a fraudster's paradise, tricking users into paying out cash for non-existant goods, with Facebook Marketplace, Instagram and TikTok the favoured apps for dodgy dealers. New data from Barclays reinforces NatWest's findings, showing that purchase scams continue to rise, with the average claim so far this year exceeding £700.



A seperate study conducted by ABN Amro found that teens aged 15 to 17 are more likely than average to be conned online, with social media marketplace scams topping the list. In the past year, 1 in 13 were victims of cybercrime. ABN Amro research also shows that this age group seldom reports online fraud - like purchase scams - to the police or to the bank itself.



Marco Hendriks, fraud expert at the Duth lender, says:. “Among the generation now on the threshold of financial adulthood, the consensus seems to be that fraud is a fact of life. Fraud is indeed a stubborn problem, but being conned is never something to regard as normal. So we’re calling on people to always file a report when this happens. Without reports, fraudsters can just go on doing what they like. "



Advancements in AI are also contributing to the growing crybercrime wave, as AI-driven technologies such as deepfake software, automated phishing systems, chatbots, and advanced data analytics allow scammers to create highly personalised and convincing fraudulent schemes, quickly and easily.



86% of British adults say they are concerned that rapid developments in AI will give scammers new ways to con people - with 59% of adults also saying they think identifying AI-based scams is becoming increasingly difficult.



Says NatWest's Skinner: "AI voice cloning scams are a relatively new form of fraud where scammers use advanced tech to imitate someone’s voice, which can be pretty convincing. If you get a call that sounds like it’s from a friend or family member asking for money or personal info, take a pause. Hang up and give them a call back on a number you know is legitimate. And remember, don’t trust the number popping up on your caller ID—scammers can fake that too."