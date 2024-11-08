/cryptocurrency

Crypto CEO kidnapped, released after paying C$1m ransom

The CEO of a cryptocurrency firm was kidnaped and held for a C$1 million ransom in Toronto, according to local press reports.

Dean Skurka, the president and CEO of Toronto-based WonderFi, was forced into a vehicle in downtown Toronto on Wednesday evening.

He was released after a C$1 million ransom was paid electronically, according to CBC, citing a source close to the police investigation.

Skurka has told CBC that "client funds and data remain safe, and were not impacted by this incident".

