NextGen: AI – Meet the speakers

Join Finextra at our inaugural London event next month to redefine the role of AI in financial services.

Finextra’s inaugural NextGen: AI is just four weeks away, so it’s time to take a sneak peek at what you can expect from this brand new event.

We’ll kick off the day with a set of keynotes exploring how AI innovation continues to shape the future of humanity across nearly every industry. Where are we now, and what can we do? Our keynote speakers, including Lord Chris Holmes (House of Lords) and James Wong (Clifford Chance), explore AI at the edge in 2024.

The afternoon will consist of demos and panels that include a rich variety of speakers from every area of expertise of AI in financial services. Topics that will be explored include how we can address our current limitations, how emerging AI innovations can be best deployed, and where the industry is going next when it comes to AI.

Meet the speakers at NextGen: AI:

  • Dr Janet Bastiman, chief data scientist, Napier AI
  • Sandra Blaga, strategy and innovation manager - AI delivery, NatWest
  • Amanda Brock, CEO, OpenUK
  • Jonathan Ede, director of data technology, CACI
  • Raquel Gomes, head of innovation, RedCompass Labs
  • Madush Gupta, policy lead - innovation and technology, City of London
  • Lord Chris Holmes of Richmond, MBE, House of Lords
  • Prashant Jajodia, managing partner & financial services sector lead, IBM
  • Kshitija Joshi, Ph.D, vice president (data & AI solutions), chief data officer, Nomura International
  • Melvin Lopez Corleone, data discovery & research lead, Financial Conduct Authority
  • Aman Luther, AI lead, AFME (Association for Financial Markets in Europe)
  • Stuart McDowell, UK CIO, Societe Generale
  • Roberto Napolitano, CMO, Innovate Finance
  • Stathis Onasoglou, CFA - EMEA FSI principal, Google Cloud
  • Dr. Jochen Papenbrock, head of financial technology EMEA, NVIDIA
  • Daniel Szmukler, director, Euro Banking Association (EBA)
  • Jeff Tijssen, global head of fintech, Bain & Company
  • David Tracy, data science lead, Smart Data Foundry
  • James Wong, lawyer, Clifford Chance

Learn more about NextGen: AI and register here.

