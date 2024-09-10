/artificial intelligence

NextGen: AI: Challenging the role of AI in financial services

Join us at our inaugural London event this November to redefine the role of AI in financial services.

NextGen: AI takes place on 26 November 2024 at Sancroft St Paul’s, London. Our new event is set up to explore and re‑imagine how we can augment human intelligence and enter the next era of AI in banking.

Main themes of the event include:

  • The current state of play when it comes to AI;
  • The democatisation of generative AI in the banking space;
  • Finding the solutions to our current limitations;
  • Effective ways to deploy the latest state-of-the-art solutions;
  • How regulation is affecting customer experience and operational resilience;
  • And more.

Register for NextGen: AI today and gain the opportunity to network with 400+ of your industry peers, be at the forefront of defining what's possible in the next generation of AI adoption and deployment, and align your company with today’s most challenging topic for banks and FIs.

Learn more about NextGen: AI and register here.

 

