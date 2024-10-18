HSBC to accept overseas credit history for UK mortgage applications

HSBC is to make it easier for international customers with no local credit history to apply for a UK mortgage.

HSBC is the first major bank to launch such an initiative, allowing international mortgage applicants to retrieve their credit history for a UK mortgage application.



This provides non-resident customers from eligible regions - Australia, Switzerland, the Philippines and the USA - and those who have recently relocated to the UK a more streamlined process, eliminating the need for applicants to find, approach and complete requests to separate international credit bureaux.



The new offering, through a partnership with cross-border credit bureau, Nova Credit, follows a similar move last year by the bank which offered international customers the ability to use their credit histories from a previous location to help them apply for an HSBC UK credit card.



Oli O’Donoghue, head of mortgages, HSBC UK says: “International customers often face difficulties in accessing credit facilities from overseas or when moving to a new country. We’re proud to be the first major bank to provide this innovative service to make it easier for customers to utlilise their international credit history to help them secure a property in the UK, something that could be vital part of a relocation. It is important that we cater to all our customers, including the needs of our global customers."