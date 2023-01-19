Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nova Credit

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nova Credit wins FCA authorisation

Nova Credit wins FCA authorisation

US-based cross-border credit bureau Nova Credit has won FCA approval to begin operations in the UK

Nova Credit tackles the problem that immigrants have when they arrive in a new country - that their credit history is stopped at the border.

The Nova Credit Passport capability pulls newcomers’ established credit data from their country of origin and converts it into an equivalent score and report suitable for use by lenders and financial services providers in their new host country.

Launched in 2016, the company has developed partnerships with credit bureaus in over 20 countries. From its UK base, the startup intends to build partnerships with more credit bureaus throughout Europe and the rest of the world, particularly in regions where UK lenders’ demand for cross-border access to credit data is high.

The UK's 2021 Census revealed that 10 million people living in the country today were born overseas and 40% of them moved to the UK in the last decade.

Misha Esipov, co-founder & CEO of Nova Credit, comments: “The UK is home to one of the world’s largest and most diverse immigrant communities; one in seven people in the UK was born overseas. This critical consumer segment is the largest driver of the country’s population growth and is mission-critical to any business looking to maintain and grow market share.”

HSBC invested $10 million in the company in September last year and has already deployed the technology in Singapore, initially to support customers with credit history in India.

Other customers include American Express, Verizon, the United Nations Federal Credit Union and SoFi.

Related Companies

Nova Credit

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Trending

Related News
HSBC invests $10m in Nova Credit
/inclusion

HSBC invests $10m in Nova Credit

International credit bureau Nova Credit launches in UK
/startups

International credit bureau Nova Credit launches in UK

AmEx partners Nova Credit to help immigrants access credit

07 Dec 2021

Nova Credit raises $50m to help immigrants access credit

13 Feb 2020

Trending

  1. 2023 predictions

  2. Goldman Sachs fintech unit makes $1.2bn loss in nine months

  3. The B2B POS-Based Lending Opportunity for Banks

  4. Revolut creates team to address corporate culture

  5. China’s e-CNY app launches offline payments

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023