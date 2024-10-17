/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

FCA to open AI Lab

The FCA is launching an AI Lab to work alongside banks, tech firms, academia and consumer groups to explore how AI can be safely and effectively integrated into financial services

Be the first to comment

FCA to open AI Lab

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The initiative was announced in a speech by Jessica Rusu, chief data, information and intelligence officer at the FCA, who says that the Lab will provide AI-related insights, discussions, and case studies, helping to deepen understanding of potential AI risks and opportunities.

The Lab will be made up of a number of components. An AI Spotlight will provide a space for firms and innovators to share real-world examples of how they are leveraging AI, and to share emerging technology that will aid industry growth. Those accepted will also take part in a Showcase Day at the FCA London office on 28 January 2025.

An AI Policy Sprint will additionally bring together representatives from banks academia, technology and consumer groups, to focus on how to enable the safe adoption of AI in financial services.

The FCA's digital sandbox will also be fine-tuned to cater for AI TechSprints, with greater computing power, enriched datasets and increased AI testing capabilities.

"We’ve heard directly from firms about the challenges they face, and we’ve adapted our approach to meet those needs," says Rusu. "It’s a chance for us to work together to shape the future of AI in financial services, providing us with a practical understanding of AI usage, and helping to inform the FCA’s policy approach."

Sponsored [Webinar] AI in Banking: Building Compliant and Safe Enterprise AI at Scale

Share

2
2
 
 
1

Related Company

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Channels

/artificial intelligence /regulation & compliance /retail banking /wholesale banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/regulation

FCA and BoE open digital securities sandbox

/regulation

FCA rules and slow approval times dent the UK's aspirations to become a global crypto hub

/crypto

FCA fines Coinbase unit £3.5m over high-risk customers

/regulation

BofE and FCA issue draft guidance on Digital Securities Sandbox

/regulation

FCA hampered by crypto skills shortage

[Webinar] Why real-time payments are a game-changer for corporate banking servicesFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Why real-time payments are a game-changer for corporate banking services

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept