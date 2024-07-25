Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Coinbase

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FCA fines Coinbase unit &#163;3.5m over high-risk customers

FCA fines Coinbase unit £3.5m over high-risk customers

The Financial Conduct Authority has fined a Coinbase unit £3.5 million for enabling crypto trading services for high-risk customers.

Coinbase's CB Payments Limited (CBPL) business does not offer crypto transactions but acts as a gateway for customers to make trades via other businesses within the group.

In 2020, amid concerns about the unit's financial crime control framework, it entered a voluntary requirement that prevented it from taking on new high-risk customers.

Despite this, says the FCA, CBPL onboarded or provided e-money services to 13,416 high-risk customers. Nearly a third of these customers deposited $24.9 million, which was used to make withdrawals and then make crypto transactions via other Coinbase entities, totalling approximately $226 million.

The FCA says the breaches were the result of CBPL’s lack of due skill, care and diligence in the design, testing, implementation and monitoring of the controls put in place to ensure that the voluntary requirement was effective.

Therese Chambers, joint executive director, enforcement and market oversight, FCA, says: "The money laundering risks associated with crypto are obvious and firms must take them seriously. Firms like CBPL that enable crypto trading need to have strong financial crime controls. CBPL's controls had significant weaknesses and the FCA told it so, which is why the requirements were needed. CPBL, however, repeatedly breached those requirements.

"This increased the risk that criminals could use CBPL to launder the proceeds of crime. We will not tolerate such laxity, which jeopardises the integrity of our markets."

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Coinbase

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] AI and Synthetic Data: Fighting Financial Fraud and Protecting Customers

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] AI and Synthetic Data: Fighting Financial Fraud and Protecting Customers[On-Demand Webinar] AI and Synthetic Data: Fighting Financial Fraud and Protecting Customers

Trending

Trending

  1. Banks and payments hit as faulty CrowdStrike update causes global Microsoft outage

  2. Customer complaints over fraud reimbursement by Revolut surge

  3. Cash App quits UK

  4. UK open banking hits 10 million users

  5. FCA to lift customer onboarding restrictions for Modulr

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk