Microsoft banking lead Cristofi joins PwC as partner

Lilia Christofi, formerly Microsoft’s head of banking in Emea, has joined PwC to lead the consulting firm's financial services data and AI team.

Cristofi previously worked at both Accenture and Pwc in Australia before returning to the UK with Microsot, where she worked to pioneer AI-driven projects for the European banking industry.

In a LinkedIn post to mark the news, she professes excitement about the potential to further accelerate the adoption of AI and data-driven strategies among financial institutions across the Emea region.

"This move also underscores the growing importance of collaboration between consulting firms and large tech companies," she says. "With my extensive experience at Microsoft, I am well positioned to bridge the gap between technology and consulting, fostering stronger partnerships with our alliance partners and driving innovation."

