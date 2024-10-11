Ex-UBS boss Hamers joins AI wealth management startup Arta Finance

Former UBS chief executive Ralph Hamers has become an external senior advisor for Arta Finance, an AI-based digital wealth management startup founded by former Google executives.

Hamers, who left UBS last year, has also acquired a stake in Arta, joining a host of early stage investors, including former Google chief Eric Schmidt.



Led by former Google vice president Caesar Sengupta, Arta emerged from stealth in 2022 promising to bring the kind of financial tools and products normally reserved for the ultra-wealthy to a wider audience.



The firm offers clients an AI copilot that, claims its website, is "like having a team of investment analysts, researchers and bankers who are dedicated to helping you build and monitor your public market portfolios".



Arta initially launched for accredited investors in the US before landing in Singapore, with plans to enter more markets, including India.



In an interview with Bloomberg on his involvement, Hamers says: "My background is really in the crossroads of where tech meets finance. What I see here is my career coming together in helping these guys."



Hamers joined UBS in 2020 after 29 years with Dutch lender ING. However, he left UBS last year shortly after it acquired Credit Suisse, replaced by his predecessor Sergio Ermotti.