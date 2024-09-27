/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

TrueLayer reports growth despite losses

TrueLayer, a payments platform backed by Stripe, is stacking up its losses according to the latest accounts reports.

Be the first to comment

TrueLayer reports growth despite losses

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The company reported a pre-tax £55.6 million loss for 2023, compared to the £40.3 million loss reported in 2022. Despite losses piling up, the UK-based fintech reported that 2023 was the company’s “strongest year-on-year growth to date”. TrueLayer saw its gross profit skyrocket from £2.96 million to £7.78 million, and revenue increased from £4.1 million to £12.3 million.

A TrueLayer spokesperson commented to Sifted: “2023 was a year of remarkable growth for TrueLayer, with revenue increasing by 200% on the previous year, as we consolidated our position as the European market leader. This financial year also saw us reach major milestones, such as becoming the first company to surpass 1m variable recurring payment transactions per month.”

TrueLayer’s operational losses dropped from £61 million to £54 million between 2022 and 2023, reflecting the company’s core business activities.

The fintech also reported that it is seeing success outside of the UK, with its Payout product gaining traction in European markets throughout 2023. Earlier this month, TrueLayer was tapped by Stripe to offer Pay by Bank services in the UK.

Sponsored [Webinar] Preventing disaster: How banks can address operational resilience to prepare for global outages

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Stripe TrueLayer

Channels

/payments /start ups

Keywords

accounting banking-as-a-service open banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/markets

Chime selects Morgan Stanley to lead IPO – Bloomberg

/ai

Firms struggling to find RoI for AI projects

/payments

European Investment Bank lends Nexi €220m

[On-Demand Webinar] Ensuring Interoperability in the Age of Global, Cross-Border e-InvoicingFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] Ensuring Interoperability in the Age of Global, Cross-Border e-Invoicing

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept