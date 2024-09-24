NextGen: AI – A sneak peek of speakers and attendees

Finextra launches its inaugural Next:Gen AI event on 26 November 2024. Join us in London to help redefine what’s possible.

NextGen: AI takes place at Sancroft, St Paul’s and is set up to challenge the perception of AI and its role in financial services. Key themes include the democatisation of generative AI in the banking space, finding the solutions to our current limitation, how regulation is affecting customer experience and operational resilience, and what’s next for AI in financial services.

Join us and 400+ of your industry peers and AI trailblazers from the Bank of England, Barclays, Citi, City of London Corporation, Deutsche Bank, EBA - Euro Banking Association, HSBC, IBM, ING Bank, J.P. Morgan, Lloyds Banking Group, Morgan Stanley, Napier AI, Nationwide Building Society, NatWest, OpenUK, Santander, the UK Government, and many others to help define the next era of AI in banking.

Our first wave of confirmed speakers include:

Dr Janet Bastiman, chief data scientist, Napier AI

James Benford, executive director & chief data officer, Bank of England

Amanda Brock, CEO, OpenUK

Madush Gupta, policy lead - innovation and technology, City of London

Lord Chris Holmes of Richmond, MBE, House of Lords

Prashant Jajodia, managing partner & financial services sector lead, IBM

Kshitija Joshi, Ph.D, vice president (data & AI solutions), chief data officer, Nomura International

Aman Luther, AI lead, AFME (Association for Financial Markets in Europe)

Daniel Szmukler, director, Euro Banking Association (EBA)

Jeff Tijssen, global head of fintech, Bain & Company

David Tracy, data science lead, Smart Data Foundry

Learn more about NextGen: AI and register here.