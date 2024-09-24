Canada shelves retail CBDC work

After years of research, the Bank of Canada says it is "scaling down" its work on a retail central bank digital currency.

The Bank of Canada has spent several years working with the country's commercial lenders to explore the creation of a DLT-based CBDC and the implications on the economy and financial system.



During the pandemic, the Bank accelerated work in response to Covid-19 and its impact on cash usage, while still cautioning that a digital loonie was not a "forgone conclusion". More recently, the usefulness of a CBDC in addressing unmet payment needs in a cashless environment was called into question by a Bank discussion paper.



Now, it says it is scaling down the work and "shifting its focus to broader payments system research and policy development".



Adds the central bank: "The body of knowledge built over recent years will be invaluable if, at some point in the future, Canadians, through their elected representatives, decide they want or need a digital Canadian dollar."