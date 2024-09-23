Bank of America to open 165 new branches

Bank of America is the latest US lender to double down on its branch network, pledging to open more than 165 "financial centres" by the end of 2026.

More than 40 centres will open this year as BofA continues a decade-long process that has seen $5 billion invested to revamp its network to focus on in-depth advice.



The bank says that, in the past year clients have made nearly 10 million appointments with financial specialists in the centres. Nearly 20% of these appointments have been meetings between clients and advisors to discuss investing.



By the end of 2026, BofA says it will have a presence in 41 states, up from 38. However, it has still seen its network shrink from round 4800 sites in 2014 to 3800.



“We are reaching more and more clients through the expansion and modernization of our financial centres,” says Aron Levine, president, preferred banking, BofA.



“While most clients are using our digital capabilities for their everyday banking, they are visiting our centres for in-person conversations about their more complex financial needs and advice on their life priorities and financial goals.”



Despite the rise of mobile banking, US firms are committing to their physical networks. Earlier this year, JPMorgan Chase said it will open 500 new branches over the next three years, entering several new markets - including low-to-moderate income and rural communities.



PNC Bank has also recently said it will invest $1 billion in its coast-to-coast branch banking network, opening more than 100 new locations and renovate more than 1,200 existing sites through 2028.