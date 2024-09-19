Indian lending app mPokket to hire 5000 new staff

Indian digital lending app mPokket is to hire 5000 new staff in the coming year, more than tripling its current workforce.

With a current workforce of more than 2,300 full-time employees, mPokket offers a digital lending platform and youth-centric products for India’s young population.



The job creation initiative comes on the heels of a recent £45 million debt capital raise, intended for product development, new hires and a push into the insurance industry.



The expansion plan includes a recruitment drive in Kolkata and Bengaluru, focusing on technology and data analytics.



Gaurav Jalan, founder and CEO of mPokket, says: "Our goal is to provide every young Indian with secure financial opportunities and the tools to excel in the digital age. At the heart of our mission is youth empowerment and, as we grow, we look forward to welcoming new team members who share our vision and dedication. Together, this will contribute to both our success and India’s broader economic development.”