Bunq to nearly double workforce in 2024

Global neobank bunq has announced its intention to hire over 730 new employees before the end of 2024, growing their global headcount by 70%.

Bunq is still awaiting its licenses to operate to be approved in the US and UK, and the move implies expansion of their operations once the approvals come through.

There are a variety of roles available from marketing, PR, sales, market analysis, business development, and more, across bunq’s offices in Amsterdam, Sofia, Istanbul, Munich, Paris, Dublin, Madrid, London, and New York City.

The neobank, called “a bank built by digital nomads, for digital nomads” intends to stay true to its motto, offering employees a flexible working environment and remote workings options from anywhere in the world.

Ali Niknam, founder and CEO of bunq, stated: “bunq is laser focused on making life easy for our users. To keep our skyrocketing growth soaring, we’re looking for user-centric, entrepreneurial minds who crave growth and love a challenge.”

In June 2024, bunq joined forces with Mastercard to develop an AI open banking tool.