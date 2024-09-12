Church of England completes national roll-out of contactless giving devices

The Church of England has completed a three-year project to roll out contactless giving devices to more than 2200 churches, which have raised almost £4 million in donation so far.

With cash usage falling, in 2021 the CofE embarked on pilots to establish the best method for allocating contactless giving devices and delivering training to churches to enable people to make donations via cards and mobile devices.



A £1.25 million investment from the Church Commissioners has funded the project, which has also provided access to free online and contactless giving software for all churches, whether part of the roll-out or not.



Working with suppliers Give A Little, CollecTin, Payaz, and GWD, free or subsidised devices were allocated to churches based on their needs. Even churches without an internet connection have been able to participate, as some of the devices can store donations offline and be uploaded to the internet later.



Ralph Assheton, Church Warden of St Leonard’s, Downham in the Diocese of Blackburn, says: “As our church has no mobile phone signal or Wi-Fi, we had assumed that we would never be able to benefit from the world of contactless donations,”



“The device supplied by the Diocese has therefore been a revelation. Although we have only had the machine up and running for a few months we have definitely benefitted to the tune of nearly £900.”

