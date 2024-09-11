Labour Government gives backing to new private market system

The new Labour Government says it remains committed to taking forward the Private Intermittent Securities and Capital Exchange System (Pisces), a bespoke regulated market for private company shares.

An initiative first championed by the previous Consertaive Government, Pisces incorporates elements from public markets, such as those that offer multilateral trading, and elements from private markets that provide greater discretion on what company disclosures should be made public.



Under developments in the FCA's financial market infrastrructure sandbox, Pisces is seen as a key element in ongoing reforms to boost the UK as a listing destination.



Launching the Capital Markets Industry Taskforce conference, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Tulip Sidiq, says one of her first tasks will be to thoroughly examine the feedback from a consultation on the project that was kicked off earlier this year



"While it’s clear to me that there is huge support for the Pisces project, it is also clear that on the issues of disclosure and market abuse we need to tailor our thinking further. So please be assured that my officials and I will continue working with you," Siddiq tells the conferrence.



She adds that all opinions will be considered in "our final proposal to ensure that Pisces does deliver on its promise".