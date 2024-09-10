Twenty7tec secures £16.5 million investment from BGF

Mortgage technology outfit Twenty7tec has bagged £16.5 million from the Business growth Fund (BGF) to drive growth and expansion within the UK.

Based in Bournemouth and founded in 2014, Twenty7tec's platform streamlines the entire mortgage journey, from initial product search and sourcing through to application submission and completion.



Over 16,000 mortgage, protection and wealth advisers use the Twenty7tec platform daily, delivering real-time data to clients and helping them to navigate the regulatory environment.



James Tucker, CEO of Twenty7tec, says BGF’s investment will be used to accelerate its product development roadmap, enhance its technology infrastructure, and explore new market and M&A opportunities.



The company last year made two acquisitions - mortgage affordability platform Broker Sense and digital engagement tool Meet Parker.



“There are few tech businesses that can be said to operate successfully across the entire advice market, but we have broken that mould," says Tucker. “ With BGF as our partner, we will move quickly to further enhance the talent within our business, invest in our products, and continue to seek opportunities for inorganic growth that are complementary to our existing business."