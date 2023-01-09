Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Twenty7tec

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wealth management

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Chatbot Mergers and acquisitions Mortgage processing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Twenty7tec buys Meet Parker

Twenty7tec buys Meet Parker

British mortgage technology firm Twenty7Tec has acquired AI-based digital engagement specialist Meet Parker for an undisclosed sum.

The deal comes 18 months after Twenty7tec first invested in Meet Parker, which has developed a chatbot for the mortgage, insurance, and property sectors.

With offices in the UK and the Far East, Meet Parker's AI-based technology is used by firms to ask triaging questions to customers before ultimately passing them onto qualified advisers. The company has also been developing an omni channel marketing tool to help advisers stay in touch with, and retain, their existing clients.

Twenty7tec plans to deeply integrate all of Meet Parker’s tools into its Velocity platform, allowing advisers across both the wealth and mortgage markets to use AI to both improve retention and increase lead generation.

The deal marks Twenty7tec's second acquisition of the year, coming days after it bought mortgage affordability platform Broker Sense. The firm now has more than 120 employees.

James Tucker, CEO, Twenty7tec, says: "This move will allow advisers to digitise the lead generation and new client onboarding parts of their business, as well as drive higher levels of retention. It is another step forwards in our plans to revolutionise the mortgage and wealth advice markets."

Related Companies

Twenty7tec

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wealth management

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Chatbot Mergers and acquisitions Mortgage processing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation[Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Trending

Trending

  1. Wyre said to be close to shutdown

  2. ACI Worldwide investigating sale - Bloomberg

  3. Cashless Denmark records a year without bank robberies

  4. Turkish Central Bank completes first CBDC pilot transactions

  5. New York regulator hits Coinbase with $50m fine

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023