Morgan Stanley invests in 3forge

Morgan Stanley has made a strategic investment in 3Forge, a provider of code platforms for building mission-critical applications in financial services.

3Forge is a high-performance code platform used by developers to build enterprise applications. The firm's suite of tools including an in-memory database, event processor, and a data virtualization layer, all designed to facilitate the creation of custom applications with minimal coding.



Trusted by half of all tier-one banks and many buy-side firms, its technology enables the rapid development and deployment of front-end applications with a focus on real-time data integration, virtualization, processing and visualization. The investment comes as 3forge clients move to extend the platform to broader areas of their business.



Robert Cooke, founder of 3forge, says: “We are thrilled to close on an investment by Morgan Stanley, a longstanding partner who truly understands the value and performance of 3forge technology. This is an exciting milestone as we continually expand our capabilities to help enhance client workflows and productivity.”



He says the funds will be used to accelerate 3forge’s global go-to-market strategy and expand its development community.



The investment marks the first time 3forge has raised external capital since launching in 2011. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.