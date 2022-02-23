Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

State Street Corporation Bank of New York Mellon BlackRock Morgan Stanley UBS Blackstone iCapital Network

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Wall Street firms back DLT-based system for alternative assets

Wall Street firms back DLT-based system for alternative assets

Wall Street players including BlackRock, Morgan Stanley and State Street are backing a new consortium led by iCapital that will build a distributed ledger-based system for alternative assets.

The partners say that creating a secure, shared, auditable record for each alternative investment will augment the efficiency of the investment creation, management, and exit processes, eliminating the need for each party to take in data, reconcile it to their records and share new versions of the data with others.

"The value in a private, permissioned, distributed ledger solution is that it creates one single golden source of data - eliminating the need for multiple reconciliations, allowing all the parties in a transaction to read from and write to the same record," says Tom Fortin, CIO, iCapital.

Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, BNY Mellon, Carlyle, KKR, Morgan Stanley, State Street, UBS and WestCap are the first to join the consortium, with iCapital predicting more to follow.

Todd Myers, COO, private wealth solutions, Blackstone, says: "With this next generation of technology, we are committed to optimizing the entire alternative investing experience so that advisors and their clients can meet their needs with efficiency and ease."

Related Companies

State Street Corporation Bank of New York Mellon BlackRock Morgan Stanley UBS Blackstone iCapital Network

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] From Culture to Business to Innovation: Leveraging Cloud to reprogram Banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Why Financial Institutions need New-Era Tech to meet Operational Resilience Requirements[Webinar] Why Financial Institutions need New-Era Tech to meet Operational Resilience Requirements

Trending

Trending

  1. Warren Buffett dumps Visa and Mastercard stock, buys Nubank

  2. Stripe invests in payroll startup Check

  3. Amazon reaches global deal with Visa over card fees

  4. 2022 Predictions Intelligent systems, remote relationships and Experience as a service

  5. Open banking passes five million user milestone

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?