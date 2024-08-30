NatWest app glitch leaves customers unable to make payments

For the second time in three months, the NatWest banking app has suffered technical issues, leaving some customers unable to make payments or fund transfers on Friday morning.

More than a thousand disgruntled customers registered problems on the DownDetector site, beginning at around 7:00am, with 67% citing mobile banking as the issue and 20% funds transfers.



The problem, which NatWest says was fixed by around 9:30am, came on payday for millions of Brits.



The NatWest help team on X have been busy fielding complaints, including from customers desperate to secure tickets for the Oasis reunion:

@NatWest_Help your app is on the fritz. I get logged out every time I try to authorise a payment. Please sort this out before Oasis tickets go on sale or you’re going to have a lot of angry customers! — Sean (@_Rammer) August 30, 2024



This is NatWest's second app failure in quick succession: at the end of May thousands of customers reported that they couldn't access mobile and online banking services.