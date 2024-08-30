Stripe CTO Singleton steps down

Stripe chief technology officer David Singleton is stepping down, to be replaced by his deputy Rahul Patil.

Singleton confirmed the move on LinkedIn, revealing that he is starting his own company after nearly seven years with the payments giant.



He writes: "When I first reached out to Patrick Collison and Claire Hughes Johnson in 2017 it was not about the possibility of joining Stripe, but rather to ask for advice about a company I was planning to start then.



"While they gave me some great advice about my ideas, I came away *most* excited about joining Stripe’s mission and decided to come onboard. Now, it’s time for me to pick up my startup dreams again and start something new on my own."



Singleton will stay on at Stripe until October, supporting the transition to Patil, who has been with Stripe for four years, becoming deputy CTO in January. Before Stripe, he worked at Oracle, AWS and Microsoft.



"He brings business sense, technical expertise, a deep understanding of our users, and has driven huge progress in engineering excellence," says Singleton.



As for his future venture, Singleton - who spent more than a decade at Google before joining Stripe - remains tightlipped.