/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

NCR Atleos enables bitcoin cashout at ATMs

NCR Atleos has launched a service that lets Americans sell bitcoin and pick up the cash at ATMs at thousands of merchant locations across the US.

Be the first to comment

NCR Atleos enables bitcoin cashout at ATMs

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The new feature taps into LibertyX, a provider of cryptocurrency software for ATMs, point-of-sale systems and kiosks, which NCR acquired in early 2022.

It uses the Atleos ReadyCode API suite, a one-time use code system developed by Atleos that supports a range of cash in and out options.

Enrolled LibertyX users stage a transaction selling their bitcoin using the locator within the firm's app before withdrawing their cash at a participating ReadyCode-enabled Atleos ATM.

Stuart Mackinnon, COO, Atleos, says: “Adding an offramp for LibertyX users to convert digital assets to physical cash enhances the value proposition of LibertyX, grows foot traffic at participating merchants, and increases the productivity of our ATMs.”

Sponsored [Webinar] Ensuring Interoperability in the Age of Global, Cross-Border e-Invoicing

Share

 
1
 
 
 

Related Company

NCR Atleos

Channels

/cryptocurrency /retail banking

Keywords

automated teller machines and network services

Comments: (0)

[Webinar] Banks and Credit Unions: How to Establish the Core Banking BlueprintFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Banks and Credit Unions: How to Establish the Core Banking Blueprint

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept