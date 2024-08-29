NCR Atleos enables bitcoin cashout at ATMs

NCR Atleos has launched a service that lets Americans sell bitcoin and pick up the cash at ATMs at thousands of merchant locations across the US.

The new feature taps into LibertyX, a provider of cryptocurrency software for ATMs, point-of-sale systems and kiosks, which NCR acquired in early 2022.



It uses the Atleos ReadyCode API suite, a one-time use code system developed by Atleos that supports a range of cash in and out options.



Enrolled LibertyX users stage a transaction selling their bitcoin using the locator within the firm's app before withdrawing their cash at a participating ReadyCode-enabled Atleos ATM.



Stuart Mackinnon, COO, Atleos, says: “Adding an offramp for LibertyX users to convert digital assets to physical cash enhances the value proposition of LibertyX, grows foot traffic at participating merchants, and increases the productivity of our ATMs.”