News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
NCR to acquire crypto software house LibertyX

NCR to acquire crypto software house LibertyX

NCR is to acquire LibertyX, a provider of cryptcurrency software for ATMs, point-of-sale systems and kiosks.

LibertyX currently partners with independent ATM operators, like Cardtronics, who own and manage ATMs in the US at convenience stores, pharmacies, and supermarkets.

NCR acquired Cardtronics earlier this year for $2.5 billion.

NCR chief technology officer Tim Vanderham, says the company intends to offer LibertyX technologies as part of a its menu of payments services for banks, retailers and restaurants.

“Due to growing consumer demand, our customers require a complete digital currency solution, including the ability to buy and sell cryptocurrency, conduct cross-border remittance and accept digital currency payments across digital and physical," he says. “The LibertyX solution will accelerate our ability to rapidly deliver these capabilities to the market.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

