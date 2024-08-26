Editorial

Adyen names Cash App's Tom Adams CTO

Payments processor Adyen has hired Cash App's head of engineering Tom Adams as chief technology officer.

Adams replaces Alexander Matthey, who earlier this year decided not to apply for an additional term after a decade at the Dutch unicorn.

Adams will join Adyen from Cash App after nearly seven years at Block's consumer business, most recently as head of engineering.

In the role of CTO at Adyen, he will oversee the strategic and technological vision of the firm's single platform which encompasses payments, data and financial products.

Pieter van der Does, CEO, Adyen, says: "With Tom’s experience in building and leading a global engineering organization, as well as driving product innovation at scale, we look forward to his contributions as we advance the benefits of our single platform."

Adds Adams: "I look forward to joining this exceptional team to help continue to execute on Adyen’s long-term growth ambitions and to drive customer-led innovations at scale."

