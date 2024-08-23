Deutsche Bank settles majority of claims in Postbank case

Deutsche Bank has been in the process of acquiring Postbank since 2008, and has been facing trouble agreeing to a settlement with Postbank shareholders.

In the latest development of the case, Deutsche Bank stated that it had settled majority of the claims with plaintiffs, agreeing to pay former shareholders €31 on top of €25 paid to them originally per share. However, there still are some shareholders holding out.

Last week, a lawyer on the case, Jan Mayer, called Deutsche Bank’s offer “dead on arrival”. On new developments he commented: "Whatever was agreed ... has no effect on any other claimant's decision, so it is irrelevant going forward."

The German banking giant’s share prices dropped after settlements were denied last week, and rose 3% when the they announced further agreements.

On Wednesday, the bank stated that it will reduce the funds set aside for future payouts by €430 million.

In 2023, Bafin called Deutsche Bank’s handling of the Postbank case “unacceptable”.