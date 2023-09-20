Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Deutsche Bank Deutsche Postbank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Watchdog reprimands Deutsche Bank for “unacceptable” Postbank problems

Watchdog reprimands Deutsche Bank for “unacceptable” Postbank problems

Deutsche Bank has been reprimanded by German watchdog Bafin for faulty operations and disruption of services in its Postbank unit.

Postbank was acquired by Deutsche Bank in 2008 and has been struggling with integration ever since. Despite announcing in July that the incorporation of the unit has been completed, two weeks ago BaFin announced that the unit was experiencing disturbances.

BaFin chief Mark Branson called the disruptions “unacceptable and extraordinary”, pointing out the bank’s inadequacy. He continued: “I would even say it's an unprecedented situation when we look at how many complaints there are about a single institution."

The regulator stated that it would “take relevant supervisory measures if appropriate”.

Deutsche Bank has apologised to Postbank customers for the disturbances. CEO Christan Sewing responded to customer disappointment, saying that the bank has committed “clear mistakes” and the situation is “anything but good, anything but nice”.

He added: "We have not lived up to our responsibility here – and now we have to work all the harder to fix the problems quickly and completely - and regain trust."

Sewing assured users that 400-500 employees are now dedicated to fixing the issue and the problem is being thoroughly examined.

Deutsche Bank has been subject to disapproval recently, with chief executive resigning in disgrace due to a greenwashing scandal in 2022, and being fined $186 million for AML failures by the Federal Reserve earlier this year.

Related Companies

Deutsche Bank Deutsche Postbank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Derisking and Embracing Innovation Beyond ‘Rip and Replac[Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Derisking and Embracing Innovation Beyond ‘Rip and Replace’

Trending

Trending

  1. Sibos 2023: Swift announces Wise partnership

  2. Revolut launches Swift challenger RevTag

  3. SBI extends Ripple XRP to new remittance corridors

  4. European banks join forces on new fraud fighting tool for instant payments

  5. Capgemini World Payments Report: Non-cash transactions to reach 1.3 trillion

Research
See all reports »
The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023