Mastercard to cut around 1000 jobs - Bloomberg

Payments firm Mastercard intends to cut its 33,400-strong workforce by three per cent, according to Bloomberg.
“We recently announced organisational changes, realigning the regions and businesses to accelerate growth and unlock capacity that will enable investment in long-term opportunities,” a spokesperson tells Bloomberg.
The majority of the thousand-odd cut notifications are expected to be completed by the end of September as the firm will “redeploy resources into growth areas”.