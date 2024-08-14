Monzo offers 'do's and don'ts' for using AI in job applications

With AI tools such as ChatGPT now firmly embedded in the mainstream, Monzo has put together a list of 'Do's and don'ts' for using the technology when applying for a job with the digital bank.

The use of generative AI tools in the jobs market has become endemic, with companies and applicants navigating the correct way to harness the technology.



In a blog, Monzo has sought to answer some common questions about the subject, stressing the benefits of AI while also insisting on its "human approach" to hiring.



Says the firm: "We believe making the most of these tools can help with inclusion and making people feel more confident in preparing for interviews, but we want to balance the benefits while still getting to know you as a candidate."



Applicants are encouraged to use AI for information gathering to prepare for interviews, and as a preparation tool to find mock questions. In addition, they are told that they should think about how they would use AI in their role.



However, Monzo advises people not to copy and paste answers from ChatGPT into their applications, or provide answers from AI tools that do not reflect their work and experience. Finally, the firm warns not to put confidential information into the tools.