/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Tally, a credit card debt fintech last valued at $855 million, shuts up shop

Credit card debt payoff platfom Tally is shutting down after a nine-year timeframe that saw it raise $172 million in venture funding.

Be the first to comment

Tally, a credit card debt fintech last valued at $855 million, shuts up shop

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The US fintech, which last raised $80 million in Series D funding in October 2022, says in a post on LinekdIn: "After nearly nine years of helping people manage and pay off their credit card debt, we have made the difficult and sad decision to shut down Tally. This was not the outcome we had hoped for, but after exploring all options, we were unable to secure the necessary funding to continue our operations."

According to PitchBook, Tally was last valued at $855 million and had 183 employees.

Jason Brown, founder and CEO of Tally concludes: "While this is the end for Tally, our expectation is that it is not the end of our mission. The need for financial tools that truly help people is as critical as ever. I hope that what we started with Tally will inspire others and influence new ideas and approaches to managing debt."

In more bad news from the US fintech front, Score, the dating app for people with good to excellent credit, shut down in early August, the company confirmed to TechCrunch.

Sponsored [Webinar] Ensuring Interoperability in the Age of Global, Cross-Border e-Invoicing

Share

 
 
 
 
1

Related Company

Tally

Channels

/retail banking

Keywords

alternative finance cards

Comments: (0)

Related news

/payments

Debt payoff platform Tally scoops $80 million

[Webinar] Payment Orchestration: Remaining Relevant in Today’s MarketFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Payment Orchestration: Remaining Relevant in Today’s Market

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept