Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Tally

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Debt payoff platform Tally scoops $80 million

Debt payoff platform Tally scoops $80 million

Credit card debt payoff platfom Tally has raised $80 million in Series D funding, led by Sway Ventures with participation from Menora Mivtachim.

Tally offers automated credit card debt payment services, analysing customer financial profiles to determine the best and fastest way to pay down debt and then offering eligible consumers a new line of credit at a lower interest rate to support faster repayment.

To date, Tally has paid more than $1 billion in credit card debt for its members, saving them millions of dollars in interest and late fees. The firm typicall offers consumers a line of credit with an APR that is on average 30% lower than members’ credit card APR.

The new funding round, which also included participation from previous investors Kleiner Perkins, Andreessen Horowitz, Shasta Ventures and Cowboy Ventures, comes as credit card rates rise in response to inflation busting interest hikes by the Federal Reserve. In the second quarter of 2022, credit card balances rose by nearly $50 billion — which represents the largest cumulative increase in more than 20 years, according to the NY Fed.

“Credit cards are designed to trap people in a cycle of debt," says Jason Brown, Tally CEO and co-founder. "Our debt-free system helps consumers pay off credit cards faster, empowering them to take control of their finances and make real progress towards their financial goals.”

Related Companies

Tally

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] NPA: The new payments architecture that is here to stay

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] NPA: The new payments architecture that is here to stay[On-Demand Webinar] NPA: The new payments architecture that is here to stay

Trending

Related News
Tally launches banking app tied to gold ownership

Tally launches banking app tied to gold ownership

Trending

  1. UK banks to shut down mobile payment service Paym

  2. Barclays awards Lloyds Bank first place in CBDC Hackathon

  3. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, among banks fined $1.1 billion by SEC

  4. Revolut wins FCA approval for crypto service

  5. Bank North goes to the wall

Research
See all reports »
SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

SaaS: The case for building a new banking business model

The Future of ESGTech 2023

The Future of ESGTech 2023

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line