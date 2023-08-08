Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
CBA pilots police referral service for serial abusers

CBA pilots police referral service for serial abusers

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is launching a police referral pilot for reporting people who use transaction description fields in payments to send abusive messages.

CBA implemented abusive transaction monitoring in June 2020, with close to 400,000 transactions blocked annually by the automatic filter that prevents offensive language being used in transaction descriptions on the CommBank app and NetBank.

This technology is augmented by an AI model that reviews transactions and annually detects around 1,500 perpetrators that send potentially abusive messages. These cases are then manually reviewed to determine severity and the appropriate action required from CBA. This can include setting up new safe accounts for victims and terminating banking relationships with perpetrators.

The new police referral  pilot will commence by mid-September, providing a tailored escalation path for abuse victims in New South Wales to report their abuser easily and quickly.

In the pilot, if CBA detects a customer is receiving repeated abuse in transaction descriptions, the bank will contact the receiving customer asking if they would like the bank to report the abuse on their behalf to NSW Police.

Angela Macmillan, CBA group customer advocate, says: “Technology-facilitated abuse continues to be a serious problem, and this collaboration with NSW Police enables us to act - not only in supporting victims, but in the prevention of abuse. This is a first of its kind initiative between the banking industry and law enforcement, and we hope this paves the way for more effective collaboration in the fight against domestic and financial abuse.”

Related Companies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Fraud prevention with machine learning: Stream processing and real-time data management

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking[New Report] Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Trending

Related News
Starling Bank enables abuse victims to 'hide' malicious payment references
/payments

Starling Bank enables abuse victims to 'hide' malicious payment references

NAB blocks abusive transactions in mobile app
/payments

NAB blocks abusive transactions in mobile app

CommBank implements AI tool to root out abusive messages in transaction fields

11 Oct 2021

Westpac clamps down on abusive messages sent via payment transactions

10 Feb 2021

CBA to ban customers that use transaction descriptions to send abusive messages

05 Jun 2020

Trending

  1. Revolut suspends US crypto services

  2. Haldane calls out CBDC &quot;stealth tax scandal&quot;

  3. HSBC to invest $35 million in Tradeshift joint venture

  4. Monzo staff called Conservatives ‘evil’ after denying Jeremy Hunt a bank account – Telegraph

  5. PayPal launches its own stablecoin

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy