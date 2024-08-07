CIBC to hire 200 data and AI specialists

Canadian bank CIBC is set to hire more than 200 data and artificial intelligence roles over the next 12 month

The bank says it already uses AI for risk, fraud, and information security models. It has also carried out several pilot programmes that have GenAI functionality built in.



A priority for new hires will be the development of resilient and trustworthy AI as the bank works to operationalise the technology at scale and to build out the governance and guidelines within which it operates.



Christina Kramer, group head, technology, infrastructure and innovation, CIBC, says: "Now is the right time to add to our talent base through hiring and upskilling in data and AI focused roles, as we leverage this new technology to do more for our clients and deliver a better experience for team members.