/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

CIBC to hire 200 data and AI specialists

Canadian bank CIBC is set to hire more than 200 data and artificial intelligence roles over the next 12 month

Be the first to comment

CIBC to hire 200 data and AI specialists

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The bank says it already uses AI for risk, fraud, and information security models. It has also carried out several pilot programmes that have GenAI functionality built in.

A priority for new hires will be the development of resilient and trustworthy AI as the bank works to operationalise the technology at scale and to build out the governance and guidelines within which it operates.

Christina Kramer, group head, technology, infrastructure and innovation, CIBC, says: "Now is the right time to add to our talent base through hiring and upskilling in data and AI focused roles, as we leverage this new technology to do more for our clients and deliver a better experience for team members.

Sponsored [Webinar] Real Time Goes Global: Expanding Revenue Potential Beyond Borders

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC)

Channels

/artificial intelligence /retail banking /wholesale banking /people

Comments: (0)

[Impact Study] Payment Fraud in 2024: Who is Liable?Finextra Promoted[Impact Study] Payment Fraud in 2024: Who is Liable?

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept