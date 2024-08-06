/wealth management

Mintos bags €3.1 million in 14-day crowdfund

European alternative investment platform Mintos has wrapped up a €3.1 million crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube.

The campaign, which aimed to invite both existing investors and the broader public to become shareholders in Mintos, has raised a total of €3.1 million from over 3300 investors during a 14-day stretch.

The firm reached its minimum raising goal of €1 million within the first 40 minutes of the campaign launch.

Martins Sulte, CEO and co-founder of Mintos, states: "The rapid success of the campaign underscores the strong confidence and support of our investors in Mintos' vision and growth potential."

Mintos has an enviable track record in raising funds through the crowd. In 2020, the company garnered €6.5 million from 6100 investors.

Established in 2015, the Latvian-based company has built up a base of 500,000 registered users and now manages over €600 million in assets under administration.

Sulte says the fresh cash will go towards expansion into new markets within the European Union and the introduction of new products.

