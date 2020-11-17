Mintos raises €5.3m in single-day crowdfund

European alternative investment platform Mintos has shattered crowdfunding records on Crowdcube, raising €5.3 million from nearly 5000 people in just 24 hours.

The firm broke its initial €1 million target on Crowdcube in only 15 minutes upon opening up to its community in the early access stage of the campaign. The campaign is now being made available to the wider public, while Mintos says it is also working on a raise with VC firms for next year.



Since launching in 2015, Mintos has built up a base of 340 000 investors from 90 countries and now claims to hold about 45% of investing in loans market in Europe.



Martins Sulte, CEO, Mintos, says of the crowdfund: "This result is a huge endorsement of our vision and it goes to show how strong the relationship with our community is. We are looking forward to having our newly joined shareholders aboard and continuing our growth plans."